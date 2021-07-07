Landlord in China waives four years rent ‘as encouragement’ for family after tenant’s child gets good grades in college entrance exam

A landlord in China’s Guangdong province decided to give a tenant a four-year rent exemption after the tenant’s child achieved good grades in the college entrance examination. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — A landlord in China’s Guangdong province exempted one of his tenants from paying rent for four years after the tenant’s child obtained a good score in gaokao or college entrance examinations.

China’s Global Times reported that the tenant’s child had obtained a score of 608 in gaokao.

The family have been staying with the landlord at Zhongshan city for a decade.

Exemption of the rent will begin this month and will last for four years when the child graduates from college.

Social media users were all praise for the landlord.

“Ten years without increasing rent has been admirable, not to mention the exemption of it for four years. This is so positive and encouraging,” said a user.

On criticism that he did it for fame, the landlord explained he just wanted to spur the child on.