Viral Perak seafood business posting boosts sales, helps couple make ends meet

Muhammad Yusof (in red) and a worker putting seafood packets in the car to be distributed to customers. — Picture via Azzeeda Azleen Adnan

PETALING JAYA, July 6 — A Perak couple is able to make ends meet, thanks to the wife’s effort to promote her husband’s seafood online.

Azzeeda Azleen Adnan says she has been receiving an overwhelming number orders from customers all over Malaysia and even from Singapore after promoting the business on Twitter with pictures of ikan masin and ikan pekasam for sale.

Hai guyss. Nak mintak tolong retweet rezeki. Suami aku peniaga ikan masin. Sekarang tak meniaga sebab pkp. Bukak kedai tapi orang takdak sangat memang mkn modal. So inisiatif lain kami berniaga secara online. Dah start lama dah tapi kurang dapat sambutan. Link wassap dekat thread — Konah (@markonah_hudson) June 25, 2021

She told Malay Mail that before the pandemic, her husband Muhammad Yusof Ibrahim would usually sell fish in the morning market on weekends that would earn about RM2,000.

Since the first movement control order, however, he only gets about RM100 or maybe even less on some days, including working odd jobs on weekdays like cutting the grass and selling durians.

“Many customers have not been coming out from their homes as they did before because of the fear of the multiple lockdowns.

“Before the pandemic, people would crowd his stall to buy seafood as gifts for their friends and family in other states like Kuala Lumpur.

“But now, fewer customers have been coming out from their homes resulting in his business declining.”

The couple are saving up for a baby on the way.

Azzeeda said that there was once she wanted her husband to get her a pillow to sleep properly at night but his income and her savings have been only enough for them to put food on the table and to get basic necessities.

Azzeeda, who hails from Batu Kurau, added that after promoting it online, many ordered from her and have even praised the couple for their fresh seafood and how tasty the seafood is.

Muhammad Yusof (in red) packing seafood into smaller packets. Picture via Azzeeda Azleen Adnan. — Picture via Azzeeda Azleen Adnan

“There were days where 100 over customers would send me messages on Twitter requesting for orders.

“I’m shocked and grateful that many came to support my husband’s business as I didn’t think many would buy the seafood.

“But deep down, I’m really glad as we’re able to save up for my baby’s due date this September.”