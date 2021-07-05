Low on funds, Kampar animal welfare group reaches out for financial assistance to continue conducting spaying or neutering of strays

Since its inception in 2019, Persatuan Pencinta Haiwan Jalanan Kampar has spayed or neutered 207 dogs. — Photo via Facebook/ Persatuan Pencinta Haiwan Jalanan Kampar

KAMPAR, July 5 — The district’s only animal welfare non-governmental organisation Persatuan Pencinta Haiwan Jalanan Kampar has spayed or neutered 207 dogs and 86 cats since its inception in 2019.

But earlier this year, the association had to ration the number of dogs to be spayed or neutered due to funding issues.

Association president Yvonne Hoh said the current Covid-19 pandemic was not making it easier on them as the association was unable to organise fund-raising activities.

Therefore, it is now reaching out to the people for funds to help them tie over the critical period.

“When we were first established, we received the support of Kampar MP Thomas Su who allocated RM20,000 as he saw that spaying and neutering was the most effective way to control the strays population.”

Persatuan Pencinta Haiwan Jalanan Kampar president Yvonne Hoh said the association was running low on funds to carry out spaying and neutering of spays in the district. — File pic by Farhan Najib

Speaking to Malay Mail, Hoh said Su continued to support the association by allocating RM30,000 in the second year.

“However, he had to drastically reduce his financial assistance to us following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government,” she said, adding that Su only gave the association RM5,000 this year.

“That was even after he ‘pinched’ from other areas,” she said.

As a result, Hoh said the association had to start rationing the number of dogs that could be spayed or neutered.

“We have temporarily shelved spaying or neutering of cats as the Kampar District Council do not tend to catch them.”

Hoh said since the start of the year, the association had limited their spending to between RM1,000 and RM2,000 monthly for the procedure.

“That means we could only spay or neuter up to 10 dogs a month,” she said.

“Sometimes when we get more dogs, we have to postpone its operation to the following month,” she added.

But when such postponement is done, Hoh said sometimes they may miss the window period.

“In the event the females are on heat when we postpone the procedure, the dog may just end up with unwanted pregnancy.”

“Hence it is imperative that the procedure is conducted on time,” she said.

To a question, Hoh said with the funds it currently has, the association could carry out spaying or neutering until year-end.

“While the funds are mostly used on spaying or neutering, sometimes we also help feeders with medical cost as some dogs would come in with other medical issues.”

For those wanting to help the association, visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KamparTnr.

Alternatively, donations can be credited into their Maybank account number at 508047619507.