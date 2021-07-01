US NGO giving out cooling vests for street dogs to ride out heatwave

As US and Canada battle the heatwave, a non-governmental organisation for animals in Portland, Oregan is giving out cooling vests to help dogs ride out the extreme weather. ― Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― A non-governmental organisation in Portland, Oregan catering to animals is donating cooling vests to help street dogs ride out the record-breaking heatwave US and Canada.

Fox News reported that the Portland Pet Block is coordinating the city-wide effort to help dogs during the heatwave, offering cooling vests for pooches that need relief.

“We’re prioritising houseless pets as resources are limited and they don’t have the option to stay indoors,” its official account tweeted.

“Please keep an eye out for any animals that could use support and let us know.”

Friends, we have more cooling vests that we’d love to get out to any hot dogs out there. We’re prioritizing houseless pets as resources are limited and they don’t have the option to stay indoors. Please keep an eye out for any animals that could use support and let us know. ❤️🐾 — PetBlocPDX (@petblocpdx) June 27, 2021

The group also advised pet owners to look out for signs such as rapid panting, weakness, bright red tongues, diarrhea, vomiting and thick saliva to ascertain whether their pets had been impacted by the heat.

“Try and get them to drink water at least - some things to try if they aren’t eating or drinking would be canned wet food - you can even freeze it for a cool popsicle treat!.

“Same goes for bone broth or similar.”

Besides cooling vests, Portland Pet Block has also ordered air-filter dog masks.

The group’s effort is just one of many to help pets as the heat continues, with some locations offering “cooling shelters” that pet owners can duck into if they must go outside.