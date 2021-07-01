Named after the vaccine, Sinovac is another one of many strays looking for a forever home

Can you give Sinovac a home? Please contact Ohana Paws N Claws. — Photo via Facebook/ Ohana Paws N Claws

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Sinovac the puppy has probably been roaming the streets for some time.

Until he followed a jogger home one morning recently.

The jogger has been taking care of Sinovac, a male pup, after he turned up at the housing area of SS1 in Petaling Jaya three weeks ago.

The man decided to keep the white dog with patches of black and brown while looking for the dog’s owner.

Despite posting on social media to look for its owner, no one turned up to claim it.

In desperation, the man decided to approach pet adoption platform Ohana Paws N Claws to help look for a new home for the dog.

Ohana Paws N Claws administrator Tan Chooi Chooi said the man contacted her last week and asked her to help.

“The man said he could not afford to look after another dog as he had been jobless for the past seven months.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, Tan said the man told her that if no one wanted to adopt it, he would contact the Petaling Jaya City Council to remove it.

“In the end, I struck a deal with him where I would sponsor the dog food while he helps me to look after the dog pending adoption.”

“Thankfully, he agreed to my proposal.”

According to Tan, the dog is estimated to be one year old and had been neutered.

“I named him Sinovac or Sino and he is a good guard dog but does not bark excessively.”

“He is also protective of his home and friendly with humans.”

Conditions to adopt Sinovac can be viewed on Ohana Paws N Claws Facebook page.

On its unique name, Tan said it was to coincide with the current Covid-19 vaccination period.

“That is how I grab people’s attention to get a rescue adopted.”