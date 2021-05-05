Increased orders for Ramadan, Hari Raya keep Ipoh’s Rendang Tok Perak maker and family busy for the season

Noor Huda inherited the recipe for her Rendang Tok Perak from her late mother. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, May 5 — Caterer Noor Huda Mat Isa’s Rendang Tok Perak is a highly sought-after delicacy during Ramadan and Hari Raya.

Noor Huda, 48, said prior to Ramadan, made two large pots of the savoury beef dish every week.

“But for Ramadan and Hari Raya, the production has increased to two pots daily,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the mother of six said besides selling it locally at the Ramadan bazaar, her Rendang Tok Perak is also sent to customers who order from outside of Ipoh.

“I use a total of 80 kilogrammes of beef daily to cook two pots of my Rendang Tok Perak,” she said, adding that all fresh items are prepared and used up daily to maintain the taste.

“My Rendang Tok Perak can last up to a week,” she said.

Noor Huda said she inherited the recipe for her Rendang Tok Perak from her late mother.

Caterer Noor Huda Mat Isa makes two pots of her Rendang Tok Perak daily during Ramadan to cater to demand. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“My mother used to make her Rendang Tok Perak when there was an order for it such as kenduri.”

“When I wanted to start my catering business 15 years ago, she asked me to take her recipe and use it.”

With Hari Raya around the corner, Noor Huda said she has roped in her husband and children to make the dish.

Noor Huda’s Rendang Tok Perak is available at RM30 per 500 grammes or RM60 for a one kg packet.

Those who wish to order can contact Noor Huda’s son Mohd Sazlan at 017-2942204.