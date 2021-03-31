The ‘S.O.P’ for Mid Valley Megamall visitors from now to April 14

Check out Mid Valley Megamall's Wishing Wall and leave a positive message to brighten up someone else’s day. ― Picture courtesy of Mid Valley Megamall

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 ― Mid Valley Megamall has a new “S.O.P” at its mall from now to April 14.

S.O.P or Smiles Only, Please!, celebrates the little things, uplifting each other and embracing happiness.

The mall is inviting visitors to take photos with mall decorations and share it with their “What Makes You Smile?” interactive installation.

Visitors can place yellow balls into the column on what makes them happy and find out how many other shoppers share the same joy as them.

They can also check out the Wishing Wall, where they can leave a positive message to brighten up someone else’s day.

During S.O.P, yellow balloons will also be given away at 2pm and 6pm.

“The cheerful yellow balloons will be sure to put a smile on your face!” the mall said in a statement.

The people can also download its SMILE Whatsapp sticker pack and Instagram AR filter.

“These fun interactions are perfect for sharing happiness with friends and family no matter where you are.”

Shoppers who spend at least RM100 in a single receipt at any specialty stores can redeem a pack of specially designed three-ply face masks.