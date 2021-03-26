Unexpected guardian: Perak woman feeding stray gets ‘police protection’ (VIDEO)

Perak woman feeding stray dogs gets an unexpected guardian. ― Picture via Facebook/Pinkkitty Tuminah Tukiman Nazirah

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― A woman in Perak feeding stray dogs was accompanied by an unexpected guardian in a local police officer.

In a Facebook post, user Pinkkitty Tuminah Tukiman Nazirah said that a car had stopped besides her while she was preparing food for the strays.

Nazirah who was caught off guard by the presence then realised that it was a police patrol car as an officer emerged from it and asked her what she was doing.

“So, I answered that I was feeding the stray dogs here.

“The officer told me that I was brave and that was his first time seeing such things as he’s afraid of dogs.”

The police officer decided to accompany Nazirah until she finished feeding the strays.

Nazirah who is a fan of the specific car brand used by the police officer, shared that she also managed to tease the officer by saying that every man driving that car automatically becomes attractive in her eyes.

Nazirah's post has garnered over 400 times with comments complimenting her and the officer.

Her post was also shared by social media page, Viral Perak which has received more than 2,000 likes and has been shared over 200 times.