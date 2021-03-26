American man receives final pay in more than 90,000 one-cent coins soaked in grease (VIDEO)

The pile of more than 90,000 coins which were all greasy. — Picture via Facebook/RandallBales

PETALING JAYA, March 26 — The final pay cheque for a man from Georgia, Andreas Flaten, did not in the most pleasant of ways.

He received US$915 (RM3,793.13) in more than 90,000 one-cent coins that were soaked in greasy oil and dumped on his driveway.

An expletive-filled note was also thrown in the pile of coins.

Flaten received the pile of coins from his former place of work after contacting the Labour Department over his final payment from A OK Walker Autoworks.

Huff Post reported that Flaten’s girlfriend Olivia Oxley said on Instagram that the huge pile of money was only received four months after Flaten quit his job.

“First things first, when my boyfriend quit, he gave a written resignation letter complete with a two weeks’ notice.

“After Miles Walker of A OK Walker auto works made my boyfriend’s normal workday terrible and made unnecessary comments about my boyfriend’s daughter, that two weeks became five days,” she said.

She continued on and said that her boyfriend had respectfully delivered his uniforms washed and was in a box complete with another letter saying as to why he had to leave early.

“Fast forward three months and he was refusing to send out the last pay check claiming damages to the shop.

“Once the word “lawyer” was introduced, this is what he did.”

She then showed a pile of coins in her video.

Oxley told the news portal that the coins received was not his whole pay check, as he still had not been paid his commission.

She said that Flaten had only cleaned around US$5 (RM20.73) from the oil which took about two hours.

Oxley’s Instagram post was liked by over 1,000 people with many Instagram users angry at what had happened, while some asked her to sue the Flaten’s former employer.



