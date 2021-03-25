Klang Valley sushi chain refutes woman’s claims that it secretly serves pork

The woman alleged that a female employee had warned her not to dine at the restaurant. — Picture via Facebook/SushiJiroMalaysia

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — A sushi chain in the Klang Valley has refuted the claims of a woman who accused them of secretly serving pork.

Sushi Jiro posted a statement on their Facebook yesterday describing the accusations as “fake information” and that they are currently investigating the matter.

“We would like to clarify and reassure that we are definitely pork-free.

“Regarding the fake information, we will investigate accordingly,” said Sushi Jiro.

A woman known as Emma Azri previously wrote a post about her experience visiting one of Sushi Jiro’s branches.

She has since deleted her statement off social media but screenshots of her words have been making the rounds online.

In her post, Emma said she and her family were queueing up for a table at a Sushi Jiro outlet when one of the restaurant’s female employees approached her.

“One of the female workers whispered to me and told me that they serve pork on the menu.

“My husband and I were shocked because many Muslims were dining in the restaurant,” Emma wrote.

She also wrote about how wearing a niqab, a Muslim face covering for women, may have compelled the female employee to discourage her from eating there.

“I asked her several times to make sure, and she insisted I shouldn’t (eat there) because I wear a niqab.”

Emma and her family quickly left the restaurant after speaking with the employee.

She added that she initially felt safe choosing to dine at Sushi Jiro because she saw other Muslims eating there.

Facebook users have since been debating the difference between the terms “pork-free” and “halal” underneath Sushi Jiro’s statement.

While Sushi Jiro promotes itself as a pork-free restaurant, it does not have halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) as they serve alcohol.