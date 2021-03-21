The boa is the retro accessory that everyone wants after its Grammys cameo

At the Grammy Awards, Harry Styles brought an old fashioned accessory, the feather boa, back to the forefront. — Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 21 — It’s official, the feather boa is no longer out of fashion! And we have Harry Styles to thank for that, as the singer brought this old-fashioned piece back into the forefront of style at the latest Grammy Awards ceremony. Boas are now being snatched up all over the world, despite the fact that, in most parts of the world, it’s not exactly the moment for disco dance nights.

Harry Styles has more than a feather in his cap, and he wasn’t shy about showing off his extravagant feathered boa on stage at the Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 14. As a result, the whole planet, which may or may not have had other preoccupations until then, seems to have been sent into a panic, with the realisation that this latest must-have accessory was missing in their wardrobes. And so the search was on to remedy this situation.

According to the latest report from global fashion platform Lyst, searches for the feather boa jumped by 1,500 per cent two days after the British singer’s appearance on the Grammy Awards stage. So of course, the accessory started at a very low level of interest, relegated until that moment to the disco costume section of fashion, but this sudden unbridled enthusiasm shows once again the influence of the artist in the fashion world. It should be noted that megastar also wore a leather suit by Gucci, which caused searches for pants made of this material to rise by 100 per cent in less than 24 hours.

If the red carpets seem to have lost much of their shine since the beginning of the pandemic, they still seem to have a strong impact on the public. Dressed in a leather dress, Beyoncé also caused a stir at the latest Grammys ceremony. Searches for leather dresses increased by 25 per cent just a few hours after the awards show. A similar observation was made for the chain dress of Dua Lipa (+18%) and the orange dress of Megan Thee Stallion (+16%).

Other fashion trends also emerged around the world in March such as “granny chic” for men, who are scouring their grandmothers’ wardrobes for retro accessories, as well as pieces inspired by the world of ballet, and playful costume jewelry. The coming weeks will tell us which of these trends, if any, are made to last. — ETX Studio

The data was released by shopping platform Lyst, which analysed the queries of its 100 million users. To see the full report: Lyst.com.