Some Taiwanese are changing their name to salmon to get free food from Japanese restaurant

Taiwanese has been making a beeline to their household registration offices to change their names to salmon after a Japanese restaurant offered free food for customers with the name. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― A Japanese restaurant chain in Taiwan has driven the republic's household registration offices into a frenzy when people flooded the office to change their name to salmon.

The restaurant, Akindo Sushiro, had promised free meals for anyone with the name, Taiwan portal Taipei Times reported.

According to the portal, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half-price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off.

The restaurant told the portal that 28 people had claimed their free meals as of 3pm on Wednesday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion.

To change their name, an applicant would need to pay NT$80 (RM11.60) for a new identification card and household registration certificate.

A check by the portal at Taichung found a college student surnamed Kuo changed her name to Kuo “Salmon Rice Bowl” to treat her friends, but told reporters that she plans to change it back.

Two others managed to eat NT$13,000 (RM1,884) worth of sushi in one sitting with their friends after changing their names.

“I do not think we will want to eat salmon again for a while,” they said.

While people are free to choose their own name, the Ministry of the Interior said one can only change their names three times in a lifetime.