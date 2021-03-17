Copenhagen plans to have nearly 750km of cycle paths by 2045

Copenhagen hopes to become a city that’s entirely adapted to cycling in terms of infrastructure by 2045. — AFP pic

COPENHAGEN, March 17 — Already a pioneer in the field of policies promoting city cycling, Denmark is preparing to move things up a gear in Copenhagen. By 2045, the capital hopes to become a city that’s entirely adapted to cycling, in terms of infrastructure. The aim is to boost the city’s cycle path network from 167km to 746km, or from 8 to 45 specific routes, spanning almost all the city.

While the cities of the 20th century were built around the car, 21st century cities are making cycling a priority. That, in any case, is the idea for cyclists in Denmark, who want to be able to get around in spaces that are clean, far from vehicle exhaust fumes and noisy traffic. To promote walking, cycling and public transport, the city of Copenhagen has established an ambitious development plan for its cycle network and for spaces reserved for bikes.

Advocates of city cycling have been gaining specially tailored infrastructure since the 1970s in Copenhagen. Since then, the city has often been held up as a model for others hoping to make cycling a driving force in urban journeys. The city’s many cycle-friendly bridges, in particular, have become tourist attractions in their own right. Today, the Danish capital plans to move things up a gear.

As well as new cycle paths, bike parks are set to increase in the next 25 years. These should be available in every neighbourhood of the city, especially near train and subway stations and major bus stops.

In this context, the city is working towards ensuring that more than 50 per cent of all trips to work and school in the city are made by bike by 2025. And that shouldn’t be too difficult to achieve in a city that already has more bikes than cars. — ETX Studio