Ditch the joggers and make way for boho-chic this summer

After riding high during the pandemic, joggers could be on their way out as spring heralds an incoming boho-chic trend. ― Getty Images/ETX Studio

NEW YORK, March 16 ― Goodbye joggers, pyjama pants and boyfriend jeans! Spring is coming and is bringing with it a major wardrobe overhaul. It's time to get back to a more dynamic, more elegant and less casual style, which will no doubt also help lift moods. So grab a scarf and a folklore-inspired jacket, because bohemian chic is back in a big way this coming season.

So, it's now been a whole year ― or almost ― since anyone dreamed of spending hours in front of the mirror testing out all the looks in their wardrobe. But the low point had to be that moment of realisation that the old shapeless pair of jeans was actually the most appealing item in the closet, whether for working, doing the school run or buying groceries. After all, what difference does it make? Well, those days could soon be over! While still in search of a certain comfort, women are starting to turn towards more chic and sophisticated pieces as the springtime arrives. Finally, some good news!

Spring heralds the return of bohemian chic ― or boho-chic ― with loose-cut, colourful pieces that are considerably more elegant than those we've got used to wearing in recent months. The global search platform Stylight* reports a 62 per cent increase in clicks for folk-inspired hippie coats and jackets for spring 2021 with, in parallel, growth of 27 per cent and 24 per cent respectively in clicks for silk high-waist wide-leg pants and silk scarves ― two mainstays of the boho-chic look.

Childhood vibes

Nostalgia is in the air this spring, as it looks like we're also set to contend with a trend that no one saw coming: baby chic, with the kinds of clothing usually associated with children making their way into adult fashions. Crocheted cotton cardigans seem particularly popular (+614 per cent clicks), along with pink and light blue blouses with checks prints (+102 per cent clicks), and multicolor crochet beanies (+82 per cent clicks).

Perhaps less surprising, is that nautical fashion will also be on the agenda for the spring/summer 2021 season. Like every year, stripes are riding high, but particularly on dresses (+54 per cent) and high-waist shorts (+20 per cent).

*This report is based on Stylight internal data from the platform's 120 million annual users on its global platforms. The platform analyzed clicks on different product categories over the period January 1, 2021 to March 8, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. ― ETX Studio