After successful fundraising effort, veteran Bandar Sunway ‘penghulu’ undergoes heart bypass, in stable condition now

Veteran Bandar Sunway resident Mohamad Noor Ahmad has successfully undergone a heart bypass surgery and is currently under doctor’s observation. ― Picture courtesy of Teoh Teik Hoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Veteran Bandar Sunway resident Mohamad Noor Ahmad has successfully undergone his second heart bypass surgery.

The 75-year-old Rukun Tetangga deputy chairman of PJS9 was admitted to a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur yesterday for the urgent bypass operation and is currently under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

His wife, Patsy Khaw told Malay Mail that Mohamad Noor’s surgery was successful, but he is still unconscious.

“He is in a stable condition and is placed at ICU for close monitoring until he gains back his consciousness.”

Mohamad Noor, who is fondly known as “penghulu” (village head) by his community, has been the go-to man in Bandar Sunway for the past 20 years.

The retired managing editor, who had his first bypass in 2004, experienced shortness of breath in August last year, and his condition worsened this year.

He was advised a second bypass surgery was the only solution.

Thanks to the incredible support of his community, Mohamad Noor was able to raise RM150,000 to fund his heart operation.

The crowdfunding initiative was launched by Subang Jaya assemblywoman Michelle Ng and the Subang Jaya’s Lions Club.

The initiative raised a whopping RM95,000 over a three-day period, successfully exceeding half of the target value for his surgery.

Commenting on the fundraising, Khaw thanked the kind-hearted donors and said she and her husband were overwhelmed with the response.

“We are extremely thankful to the kind-hearted people who donated to the funds.

“We never expected to see such a response from the people.”