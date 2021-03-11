With help from Uncle Kentang, factory cleaner finally gets son transferred to school near home to save on bus fees

Kuan helped the factory cleaner to transfer her son to a school nearer where she stays to save on school bus fees. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Things are slowly looking up for a cleaner in Puchong, Selangor who sought the help of Malaysian philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng.

Taking to his Facebook, Kuan said the woman, who is a single mother, had sought him out to help transfer her son from SMK Bt 14 Puchong to SMK Puchong Utama which is near the place she stays.

“She has gone to the district education office three times to have her son transferred and spent a total of RM240 on transport but she was turned away each time due to lack of documents.”

Kuan, affectionately known as Uncle Kentang, said the woman, who works as a cleaner at a factory, could not afford the RM150 school bus fees hence the request to transfer school.

“Her salary is RM1,200.

“Rental for the house itself cost RM600 monthly,” he said, adding the family sometimes go without food.

In an updated post today, Kuan said the district education department has agreed to allow the woman’s son to change school.

“All is settled after we met with Tuan Haji Musa, who is Petaling Perdana district deputy education officer.

“Tuan Musa will provide other assistance such as books and necessities.

“The woman is very happy. Her son can go to a school near their house, she saves on school bus fees. If not, the family needs to eat rice mixed with plain water.”

Kuan also said he would support the woman and her son by providing them food.

“We will support them so her son need not study on an empty stomach.”.