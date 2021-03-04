Community comes together and raises RM95,000 for helpful Bandar Sunway man’s heart surgery

Many Malaysians including Mohamad Noor's PJS9 neighbours have donated towards his heart surgery. ― Picture courtesy of Teoh Teik Hoong

PETALING JAYA, March 4 ― Many Malaysians came forward recently to donate funds for Bandar Sunway resident Mohamad Noor Ahmad’s second heart bypass surgery.

The funds, raised over a three-day period, was RM95,000, successfully exceeding half of the target value of RM150,000 for his surgery.

Mohamad Noor, fondly known as “penghulu” (village head) by his community had always lent a helping hand to his residents such as handling security matters and organising community events for the past 20 years.

Subang Jaya Lions Club medical aid fund trustee Adrian Lim told Malay Mail that one of Mohamad Noor's neighbours ― a middle-income family who had even donated RM5,000.

“And this neighbour does not even belong to the affluent neighbourhood area but still donated that amount of money.

“Some kids who remembered him for organising futsal tournaments a long time ago also donated whatever they could afford ― RM20 towards the fundraising drive.

“But we didn’t think that we could collect a large sum of money within a span of three days as we thought we would only get donations after a month.”

Lim added that because of Mohamad Noor’s charitable deeds, many had praised him and wanted to help as much as possible with the cost of his surgery.

Many of the donors were also from various Subang Jaya Rukun Tetangga groups.

“The community has seen and appreciated the good things he has done in the past, and that was also the driving force behind the large amount of money collected.

“In a way, his community ― the PJS9 neighbourhood is now taking care of him and that touched my heart,” he said.