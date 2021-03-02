Malaysian primary school student cries tears of joy after seeing younger sister return to kindergarten

Muhammad Harith Haikal in tears after seeing his sister head to kindergarten. ― Pictures via Facebook/RifanadanFadhilah

PETALING JAYA, March 2 ― A young boy’s love for his sister was proven when he cried his heart out before she left for kindergarten.

The siblings’ mother Siti Nor Fadhilah posted the heartwarming story on Facebook yesterday with pictures of her son, Muhammad Harith Haikal Mohd Rifana, hugging his younger sister and wiping his tears away.

Siti Nor Fadhilah who hails from Kuala Lumpur told Malay Mail that nine-year-old Muhammad Harith Haikal cried because he was overjoyed that his younger sister Siti Durratun Aisya Mohd Rifana was going to kindergarten.

Muhammad Harith Haikal will only be heading to school next week.

The mother of two said that while her daughter was in kindergarten, her son kept pestering her and asking when his sister would return home.

“When I told him to get ready to fetch his sister after she had finished kindergarten in the afternoon, he was so happy.

“And in the car, he kept asking his five-year-old sister about kindergarten such as the activities she joined and even the food she ate for lunch.

“But soon after 10 minutes of talking, they were like cats and dogs again ― fighting in the car.”

Siti Nor Fadhilah said that Muhammad Harith Haikal was the “sensitive” type and had even teared while giving a speech for her sister’s birthday.

“Muhammad Harith Haikal has always been the soft-hearted type but he loves his younger sister very much,” she said.