Eleven teenagers made to perform Maghrib prayers after getting caught during traffic check by Tanah Merah police

11 teenagers were nabbed by the Tanah Merah district police for multiple traffic violations, the group were then compelled to perform congregational Maghrib prayers.

PETALING JAYA, March 2 — A group of teenagers was ordered to perform congregational Maghrib prayers before being processed by the police after being caught for traffic violations.

Tanah Merah district police in Kelantan, through the Op Khas Kesalahan Bunyi, nabbed 11 road offenders aged between 14 and 20.

District police chief Deputy Superintendent Zainuddin Md Yusuf told Harian Metro that the teenagers were brought to the Tanah Merah police headquarters promptly after their arrest.

The offenders were caught at the Jalan kampung Liku and Kampung Gobek areas on Monday from 5.30pm until 8pm.

“They were brought to IPD Tanah Merah and coincidentally it was almost time for Maghrib which was why I instructed them to perform congregation prayers at the IPD’s surau before going into processing.”

“The prayer was led by one of the offenders while one of our officers gave them a short Maghrib tazkirah (lecture) afterwards,” Zainuddin said.

Thirty fines were issued for multiple traffic violations while nine motorcycles were confiscated during the operation.

The offences included not wearing helmets, loud exhaust noise and for riding without a licence.