Amur tiger cub in Siberian zoo grabs attention for its unique way of calling for its mother (VIDEO)

An unnamed eight-month-old male Amur tiger cub is gaining popularity on the internet for ‘singing’ to get its mother’s attention. — Screenshot from YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — An eight-month-old male Amur tiger cub has become a social media star for “singing” when it calls for its mother.

The Siberian Times reported that the Lesnaya Skazka zoo resident in Barnaul, Siberia chirps like a bird, cries and giggles like a monkey all at the same time to attract its mother.

Contrary to concerns that the unnamed cub was unwell, a personnel of the zoo said the cub was in fact healthy.

“His throat is not hurting. This is the call he uses very early after birth to distract his mother from the other cubs, and grab her attention,” the portal quoted the staff member as saying.

They also reiterated that the video was genuine and expressed their surprise over the unique sound made by the unnamed cub as the vocal cords of a tiger are not designed for such high-pitched notes.

The cub was born in early June last year to a litter of four.

When fully grown, the Amur tiger is the world’s largest cat.

There are now less than 600 adult Amur tigers living in the Primorsky, Khabarovsk, Amur and Jewish Autonomous regions in Russian Far East.