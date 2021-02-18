Rozi the abused dog is ready for adoption months after being rescued from Kajang dumpsite

Then and Now: Rozi the dog, that was abandoned in a plastic bag at a Kajang dumpsite has recovered (right) and is waiting for discharge from the St Angel Animal Medical Centre. — Photos courtesy of Wani Muthiah

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — More than two months after being left to die at a Kajang dumpsite,, Rozi the dog has fully recovered from her wounds and is ready for the world.

Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better (MDDB) founder Wani Muthiah said Rozi was expected to be discharged from the St Angel Animal Medical Centre in Puchong this week where she had been admitted for treatment since her ordeal.

“She has been spayed and the veterinarian has given her two doses of vaccinations,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Wani said once discharged, Rozi would be taken to MDDB’s half-way house for dogs at Puchong.

“We will not be placing her at our sanctuary in Rawang as the dogs there can be quite boisterous while Rozi by nature is a timid girl,” she said.

Asked about the possibility of putting the cream-coloured mutt for adoption, Wani said MDDB welcomes adoption for all its dogs.

“Potential adopters will be screened as we do not want them to abandon the dogs they take from us later,” she said.

Rozi was found tied up in a plastic bag and left for dead at Batu 12, Jalan Cheras dumpsite on December 4, and would not have survived if not for a passing delivery man.

The man was waiting to pick up goods for delivery when he saw a truck stopping next to a dumpsite and throwing a “package”.

He then approached the package out of curiosity and was shocked to find Rozi in the translucent plastic bag.

Those interested to adopt Rozi can message the Facebook page of MDDB.