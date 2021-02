A handout picture February 14 taken by the Emirates eXploration Imager (EXI) after Mars Orbit Insertion on board the First Emirates Mars Mission above the Martian surface shows the Olympus Mons, the highest volcano on Mars, and the Tharsis Montes, three volcanoes named (from top) Ascraeus Mons, Pavonis Mons and Arsia Mons. — United Arab Emirates Space Agency handout pic via AFP

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

DUBAI, Feb 14 — The UAE’s “Hope” probe sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said today, days after the spacecraft successfully entered the Red Planet’s orbit.

The image was taken from an altitude of 24,700 kilometres above the Martian surface on Wednesday, a day after the probe entered Mars’ orbit, it said in a statement. — AFP