Covid-19: Naked man found sitting in car fined by UK police for violating lockdown rules

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — A lost man, who was found sitting in his car in the East Midlands of England, has been fined by police for breaking lockdown rules.

Officers from the Melbourne and Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team in Derbyshire were tipped off by rangers working at beauty spots who discovered that several parking lots in the area were littered with wet wipes and other soiled items.

The volunteer rangers were concerned the items posed a health risk to families exercising in the area, especially in the wake of a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The complaints prompted authorities to get to the bottom of the distressing antisocial behaviour that would occur after-dark.

The man was discarding wet wipes and soiled items in the area’s car parks. — Melbourne and Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team

On Saturday, officers received an alert on a Mazda vehicle that was parked in a closed public park in South Derbyshire.

“On pulling up next to the car officers were startled to discover a lone male in a complete state of nature,” the Melbourne and Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team wrote on Facebook the day after.

When asked by police why he was in a closed car park, the man told the officers he arrived at the car park after taking several wrong turns.

The nude man said he had gone to a shop to buy a packet of wet wipes.

“However, the male was unable to provide a reasonable excuse of why he was stark naked in the car park during the height of a national lockdown,” the post read.

The man was then slapped with a community protection notice warning that prohibits him from conducting acts of antisocial behaviour.

The officers also told him to wear clothes in public places and to refrain from discarding rubbish and wet wipes in car parks across South Derbyshire.

Police also fined him for violating Covid-19 regulations, adding that another clothed male in the same car park was issued the same fine for ignoring lockdown rules.

The post ended with a word of caution, “Please keep safe and only make essential journeys” along with the hashtags #keepingmerciasafeandclothed and #dontdiscardwetwipes.