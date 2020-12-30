Petaling Jaya district police chief gifts handphone to teenage burger vendor who had his stolen at stall

Nik Ezanee spending time with Muhammad Nor Faizal at his stall in Petaling Jaya. ― Picture via Facebook/PolisDaerahPetalingJaya

PETALING JAYA, Dec 30 ― Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal Nordin presented a handphone to a young burger vendor who had his stolen at his stall.

The young burger vendor Muhammad Nor Faizal, 14, who has been working part-time selling his burgers during the holidays discovered that his phone went missing upon returning to his stall in Petaling Jaya.

Apart from his phone, some of his cash was also missing from the stall.

Nik Ezanee spent some time with the 14-year-old before presenting him the handphone to encourage teenagers to remain strong despite the hurdles in their lives.

“It takes so little to do just that, and yet few people utilise this world-changing ability. Just one good deed a day,” he said in a post on Facebook.

A total of 5,000 people have already liked the post with many praising Nik Ezanee for going the extra mile to help the teenager.

Nik Ezanee in the post, also said, “We made someone smile today. Have a good night Petaling Jaya and stay safe.”