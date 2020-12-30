British brand’s best-selling Deep Sleep Pillow Spray sees over 50pc jump in sales during Covid-19 lockdown

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray helps induce sleep naturally using calming essential oils. ― Picture via Instagram/This Works

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― As a beauty brand that prides itself on being experts in the science of sleep since 2004, This Works couldn’t be more relevant for a year full of anxieties and sleepless nights.

Known for its award-winning, natural sleep solutions, the London-based company recorded a 50 per cent increase in sales for its highly raved-about Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (RM105) between March and October when the world went into isolation to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It’s been notable in lockdown that consumers now more than ever are making the link between their wellbeing and their skin health, and we have seen this in regards to our pillow sprays, body oils and candles which have seen significant growth since March,” This Works chief executive office Anna Persaud told Malay Mail.

This Works CEO Anna Persaud many are finding it hard to switch off due to increased stress and disrupted daily routines during the pandemic. ― Picture via Instagram/This Works

“So many of us have experienced a period of disrupted sleep and its repercussions on our skin and wellbeing.”

The most common concern Persaud and her team received this year are problems falling asleep and staying asleep.

She said many are experiencing a sustained level of increased stress as well as disrupted daily routines that are making it harder for people to switch off and upsetting their normal rhythm.

“Generally, our advice is to proactively prepare for sleep by which we mean establish and maintain an evening routine rather than waiting until our head hits the pillow to try and wind down,” said Persaud who has a PhD in Biochemistry.

The yoga enthusiast and mum of three also shared her personal pre-sleep routine that helps her fall asleep quickly:

• Keeping lighting low in the evening, using up-lighters only versus overhead lighting.

• Burning This Works sleep oil in the hour or so before bed to help relax.

• Banning loud sounds or music and listening to calming music instead.

• Only eating light meals in the evening.

• Avoiding overstimulation, for example, Persaud would never watch anything distressing or frightening.

Their Deep Sleep Pillow Spray promises to help you fall asleep faster naturally and makes you feel more refreshed in the morning.

The sleep-helper products have also been tested by more than 900 participants in six independent user trials as well as clinical and neuroimaging studies.

Before the pillow sprays became a staple on many bedside tables around the world, the brand’s original pillow spray, featuring a soothing blend of lavender, camomile and vetivert was originally bottled in 2007 for Crowne Plaza Hotels as a turn-down gift.

They have since sold over six million pillow sprays.

Last year, the brand was acquired by Canopy Growth, the world’s largest Cannabis company.

With sleep and stress management being This Works’ strong selling points, Persaud said the brand is well-placed to respond to consumers’ rising demand for products that support both their skin health and overall wellbeing.

“However, this year has taught us to take nothing for granted and to be quick in responding to consumer demand for products that help them to tackle their daily stresses proactively and which help to calm, comfort and protect us against the new everyday stresses we face,” she added.

This Works fans can look forward to interesting products that have been created to cleanse the skin whilst offering antiviral and antibacterial properties.

Persaud also teased a line of bodycare and skincare products that help combat the increased washing many have been doing this year that’s causing dryness and irritation.

“I also think a fundamental shift has happened this year where more than ever consumers are looking for brands they trust, with values they recognise,” she said when asked how the pandemic has changed beauty brands.

“Quite rightly brands are being held accountable for not just the efficacy of our products but also for how we operate and conduct our businesses.”

Looking back on 2020, the former LVMH group Parfums Christian Dior marketing director said her biggest takeaway from the year professionally was to not take anything for granted.

“And not to be afraid of making changes to long-established plans if they no longer best serve the business.

“Personally, to be thankful for my health and the health of my loved ones and again not to take it for granted,” she said.

This Works is available at Sephora stores, in-app and online.