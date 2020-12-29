‘Love wins,’ Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast

Harry and Meghan, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, host the episode, which features reflections and hopes for the new year from singer Elton John, producer and actor Tyler Perry, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and other celebrities. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 29 — Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan today thanked essential workers and offered encouragement to people who suffered during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in their first podcast released on Spotify.

Harry and Meghan, known officially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, host the episode, which features reflections and hopes for the new year from singer Elton John, producer and actor Tyler Perry, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and other celebrities.

In excerpts released by Spotify, the couple thanked healthcare and frontline workers and others who made sacrifices during a challenging year.

“From us, I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” Meghan said.

“Love always wins,” Harry added.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in January and moved to Southern California with their infant son, Archie. In September, they signed a multi-year production deal for TV programming with Netflix Inc, followed by a multi-year agreement to produce and host podcasts for Spotify. — Reuters