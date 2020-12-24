Redberry Ambient donates 255 colourful tumblers to underprivileged children in Klang, Sungai Buloh

Redberry Ambient dropped off the tumblers this week as part of their yearly CSR activities. — Picture courtesy of Rumah Kasih Harmoni Paya Jaras and Destiny Welfare Centre (PPKD)

PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — Redberry Ambient brought holiday cheer to underprivileged children at Destiny Welfare Centre (PPKD) and Rumah Kasih Harmoni Paya Jaras with a donation of 255 colourful tumblers.

The advertising specialist gave away the tumblers, each adorned with a cute cartoon character illustration, this week as part of their year-end corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

Redberry Ambient marketing manager Ida Mukhtar told Malay Mail that the company hopes to bring a smile to the children’s faces amidst the struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We carried out this CSR activity to share what we have with the underprivileged, make them happy, and also create positive social value,” said Ida.

Klang-based PPKD currently provides daycare, nursery, kindergarten, pre-school, and primary school classes to 90 children, ranging from stateless youths to kids whose parents are refugees registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The centre’s founder Irene J. Dawson said that the tumblers would make meaningful gifts for the children especially during a time of economic hardship.

The tumblers are an especially meaningful gift for the children at PPKD this year as 2020 has brought many hurdles into their parents’ lives. — Picture courtesy of Destiny Welfare Centre (PPKD)

She added that some of her students used to come to school hungry after the movement control order (MCO) back in March left their daily wage earner parents jobless and unable to feed their families.

PPKD then started a food bank with sponsors to supply groceries to them and distributed photocopied learning materials to ensure kids who didn’t have a WiFi connection at home could continue learning.

“For the past three years, all the kids would get more than one gift every Christmas, so receiving even just one gift in this season where things are so different is really special for the kids.

“Education is a priority for us. When the kids come in for daycare from as young as three years old, we focus on educating them.

“We also prioritise character building with values. What I believe is that if we train these kids from young and give them a solid foundation, they will make a difference in the next generation to come,” Dawson told Malay Mail.

The children were delighted to receive the bright and colourful tumblers illustrated with their favourite cartoon characters. — Picture courtesy of Rumah Kasih Harmoni Paya Jaras

Sungai Buloh-based orphanage Rumah Kasih Harmoni Paya Jaras also faced similar challenges this year due to the MCO and the lack of infrastructure to facilitate online learning for its 110 children.

Manager Jamaluddin Wahab was grateful for Redberry Ambient’s tumbler donation as it would ease the orphanage’s financial burdens when the children return to school next year.

“We felt very happy and pleased to receive these cute and colourful tumblers for the kids.

“This is something very meaningful and beneficial for us because as we go through a pandemic, we have to be more careful with our finances.

“Although it might seem like a small gesture, receiving these tumblers will help us reduce our spending on back-to-school expenses next year,” Jamaluddin told Malay Mail.

He hopes that 2021 will be a brighter year for the children once the Covid-19 vaccine is available in Malaysia and schools can reopen.

Jamaluddin also thanked generous donors including Redberry Ambient who have stepped forward to help the orphanage stay afloat during these difficult times.