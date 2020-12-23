Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's family brings Christmas cheer to children's home in Gombak

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's family brought Christmas cheer to children of Rumah Destiny in Gombak. ― Pivture via Facebook/Rumah Destiny Children's Home

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Christmas came early for a children's home in Gombak when they received presents and lunch treat from the family of their Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Taking to her Twitter, Azmin's daughter Farah said the family got the wish list from Rumah Destiny's children last week.

We received a very special Christmas wish list last week from the children of Rumah Destiny in Gombak. There are 12 children in this home, so we each decided to contribute one gift from the wish list with a hand written card.

“There are 12 children in this home, so we each decided to contribute one gift from the wish list with a handwritten card.

The presents were handed over to the children on Tuesday by Farah and her siblings.

Describing it as a wonderful experience, Farah said it was uplifting to see the children's faces light up with joy and excitement upon receiving the gifts.

Azmin, who is also Senior Minister in charge of Economy & International Trade and Industry, said Christmas was a celebration of togetherness, giving and looking out for one another.

“In a multiracial society, we learn to live harmoniously in diversity,” he tweeted.

Thank you Liyana,kids and Inayah for doing this. I'm proud of all of you. I hope everyone had a good time#MerryChristmas

Meanwhile, the home in a post via its Facebook page said it was a privilege to be visited by Azmin's family.

“They hosted lunch for all of us. RD's children one by one introduced themselves to our special guests, followed by a simple presentation of Christmas Carols.”

The children, added the home, were all excited to receive what they had wished for.