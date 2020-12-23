Ekuinas collaborates with Prison Department to produce PPE in programme to reintegrate inmates into society

Representatives from Melaka prisons and Henry Gurney School at Ekuinas’s back-to-society programme. (from left) Mohd Saizi Ibrahim from Sungai Udang Prison, Mahdiah Alwi, Henry Gurney School’s head of vocational and industrial unit and Shaharudin Ahmad, from Melaka Prison Department. — Photo courtesy of Ekuinas

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Ekuiti Nasional Berhad (Ekuinas) is collaborating with the Prison Department for the second time in a back-to-society programme that helps inmates to reintegrate back into society.

This time, inmates from the Jasin and Sungai Udang Prisons as well as juveniles from the Henry Gurney School, will be producing 1,000 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including disposable hoods, head caps, isolation coats and foot covers.

In a statement, Ekuinas said the project, facilitated by Saora Industries, was under Ekuinas’s corporate social responsibility arm, Iltizam.

The back-to-society programme began in 2019 where 100 inmates from Jasin Prison learned about farming and teamwork by planting vegetables.

Ekuinas’s stakeholders’ interest director Hizwani Hassan said the programme was the company’s effort to help individuals who are at the near completion of their prison sentences to reintegrate into society, to upskill and improve their technical and interpersonal skills.

“It is also a response to the Government’s call to have more companies support the Prison Department and its rehabilitation programmes.”

“As this pandemic persists, embarking on this project is timely as we hope to provide some assistance in reducing the burden of public expenses as well as provide our front-liners with the resources they need in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

Melaka Prisons director Deputy Prison Commissioner Ku Nawawi Ku Hamid said the initiative would equip inmates and juveniles with lifelong technical and vocational skills as they transition back to society.

“We look forward to continuing collaborating with Ekuinas to provide the necessary assistance to inmates and juveniles, and we hope more organisations will step forward to lend a hand as well as wider societal support towards this often-overlooked segment of community.”

Saora Industries chief executive officer Ganesh Muren said when they first started with the project, it was tough getting partners on board to assist this mostly neglected community of inmates and juveniles.

“We are very fortunate and grateful that Ekuinas was keen to support the project, which we hope will create a sustainable impact to these individuals.

“It is important that we pay interest to their voices and find ways to instil a new beginning for these individuals. Together with our partners, we hope to continue bringing positive change to marginalised communities through similar programmes or projects.”