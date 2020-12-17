Royal Selangor Club to host Christmas Bazaar in aid of local musicians

Local musicians have had to look for other means of earning an income with live performances not permitted since March. — Picture from Pexels.com

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — Local musicians have been through a rather difficult year with no job opportunities available with live entertainment not allowed since the beginning of the implementation of the movement control order.

That led to many musicians turning entrepreneurs of sorts, by selling food and other items to keep afloat during the pandemic.

In a bid to help some of these musicians end the year on a high note, the Royal Selangor Club (RSC) is set to host a special bazaar this weekend in aid of Malaysian musicians.

“We wanted to do something like this to help out the musicians who have been struggling because of the pandemic,” said RSC’s events and entertainment chairman Datuk Sri James Tan in an interview with Malay Mail.

“We just want to help those who don’t have jobs at the moment with a little more business.

“We hope we can bring a bit of life back to the local music industry in some way through this event.”

The event is organised in partnership with the Malaysian Musicians Association. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor Club.

The event, called the Bazaar Ria Musical, will take place this Sunday (December 20), from 11am to 8pm, at the Tan Sri Hamzah Hall at Royal Selangor Club Bukit Kiara — and is only open to RSC members and their family or guests.

Tan also said that there will be strict SOPs and safety guidelines will be put in place for the bazaar event and hopes that everyone will follow the rules.

“Our club has also been handicapped in a way due to the pandemic and we haven’t really been able to do much, so hopefully this event can help both parties and also provide some entertainment for our members.

“But safety always has to be the main priority for all our members and staff.

“As long as everyone follows the SOPs, I’m sure we can have a safe and reasonably successful event,” he said.

Tan, who has been with RSC for over 30 years, added that only 50 per cent of the hall’s capacity will be allowed in at one time to ensure social distancing can be maintained, with guests taking turns to go around the bazaar.

There will be a total of 16 different stalls run by local musicians at the bazaar with a myriad of different items on sale such as dry foods, toys, books, handmade soaps, crystal jewellery, fashion accessories and clothes.

It won’t be a dull affair either as there will be three performances from different busker groups during the event, at three-hour performance intervals each.

Purchases of all the items at the bazaar will have to be made by using club coupons which will be on sale at the hall’s entrance.

Bazaar Ria Musical is organised in collaboration with the Malaysian Musicians Association and the BRADA Community Programme, which is an initiative that was started earlier this year to help local musicians who have become food entrepreneurs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tan also said that he hopes to continue supporting local musicians during the pandemic, if given the opportunity to do so.

“There are many musicians who have been calling us to ask if they can have a chance to work or perform at the club,” he said.

“We are collaborating with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall to try and allow more busking and performances and we are on a trial basis right now. So, hopefully, positive things will come from that.”