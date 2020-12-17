Malay Mail

British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards

Thursday, 17 Dec 2020 09:20 AM MYT

The 2020 Christmas card of Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, which features an image taken in the autumn by photographer Matt Porteous in Norfolk. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous handout via Reuters
LONDON, Dec 17 — Britain’s royals unveiled their 2020 Christmas cards yesterday, choosing traditional happy family snapshots for their festive messages.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 72, selected a photograph of him and his wife Camilla sitting on a bench in the garden of their home in Birkhall, Scotland, for their greetings card.

His son Prince William, 38, second-in-line to the throne, also chose a relaxed photo of his family for his card.

He was pictured with his wife Kate, 38, and their three children — George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 — sitting with wide grins on a bale of hay in front of a pile of chopped wood at their Amner Hall country residence in eastern England. — Reuters

