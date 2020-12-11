Karl Lagerfeld signatures come to Aubade lingerie

Karl Lagerfeld and Aubade Paris have announced the launch of an upcoming lingerie collection for fall/winter 2021. — Picture courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld x Aubade

NEW YORK, Dec 11 — French chic is back. Lingerie brand Aubade Paris has teamed up with the Karl Lagerfeld label to create a lingerie and corsetry collection due on sale for the fall/winter 2021 season.

After a difficult year in the fashion industry, brands seem to be looking to 2021 to start a new chapter that’s more creative, more conscious and even more desirable.

With the new year now in sight, the Aubade Paris and Karl Lagerfeld brands have announced a lingerie and corsetry capsule launching for the fall/winter 2021 season.

The collection will comprise designs echoing the effortless rock-chic style synonymous with the brand founded by the late, great designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019.

The two brands — which share a passion for photography as well as Parisian heritage — have chosen to focus on the classic codes of Parisian style, a chic yet effortless look that’s envied the world over.

Lingerie and corsetry in the collection is notably inspired by the iconic tuxedo, a signature of the Karl Lagerfeld brand, and pieces will be finished in high-end materials, incorporating guipure-style embroidery and mesh embellishments.

Nodding to the inimitable style of the legendary German fashion designer, the collection will even include a removable collar, mirroring the high, straight collars of his iconic white shirts.

The collection will land in a wide range of sizes to suit all body shapes and is due out next fall.

News of the collection comes just a few days after the presentation of another of the lingerie brand’s collaborations — Aubade x Baptiste Giabiconi, who was part of Karl Lagerfeld’s inner circle until the designer’s death in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews