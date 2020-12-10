Prolintas distributes 100,000 car windshield stickers to instill anti-corruption values among the public

Prolintas employees distribute windshield stickers to road users to inculcate anti-corruption values among the public. – Picture courtesy of Prolintas Group of Companies

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Highway operator Prolintas Group of Companies yesterday distributed 100,000 car windshield stickers to road users in a bid to help inculcate anti-corruption values among the public.

The initiative, which was in conjunction with the International Anti-Corruption Day, was in line with the national vision of a corrupt-free nation and to work hand in hand with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as well as Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) towards empowering the public to fight corruption.

It also coincided with the group’s Integrity Day 2020 to showcase its strong commitment towards upholding a culture of integrity, good values and trust at all levels of their stakeholders.

The trust has been derived from the group’s inception of a dedicated and independent Integrity Department since 2017.

The department not only generates consistent and sustainable initiatives, but is also a reflection of the highest standards of corporate governance and excellence in its operations.

In a statement, Prolintas group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said their shared values are the foundation for everything they do.

“We apply these shared values in all aspects of our business, ranging from serving our customers, running our business, enhancing our brand and practising transparency as a Group.

“In addition to strengthening our values, it is critical to our collective long-term success to demonstrate an unwavering commitment of high ethical standards to our stakeholders, authorities and the public,” he said.

The initiative was officiated by MACC Public Sector Administration Division director Datuk Nor Azmi Karim accompanied by Prolintas chief operating officer (Commercial and Finance) Malik Parvez Ahmad at the Alam Impian operating building.

The sticker distribution took place along Prolintas operating highways, including Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway, Lebuhraya Kemuning-Shah Alam, Guthrie Corridor Expressway and Kajang SILK Highway.

Following the success of the initiative, Prolintas is expected to be the first highway concessionaire to enter the Malaysia Book of Records.

The group’s Integrity Day 2020 was a joint collaborative effort by MACC, GIACC and Malaysia Corruption Watch.

Prolintas has been recognised by Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd as the first highway concessionaire in Malaysia to be awarded the International Anti-Bribery Management system certification for all its companies in the group.