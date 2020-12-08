Dior to unveil its menswear collection on Twitch

The Dior Fall 2021 menswear collection will be presented live on streaming platform Twitch. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 8 — French luxury house Dior is turning to the video streaming platform Twitch for the first time, to present its latest menswear collection for Fall 2021. Twitch users will get to discover next winter’s key pieces as well as the season’s main sartorial trends in a live presentation.

Social networks and streaming platforms are the new playground for ready-to-wear labels and luxury houses, since they have had to reinvent their relationships with customers since the onset of the pandemic to maintain a link. Lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have meant they have often had to rely on 100 per cent digital technology to present their new collections and to reach younger audiences. These live streaming platforms are fast becoming their new digital catwalks.

The latest brand to experiment with such new formats is Dior. The acclaimed fashion house will present its latest menswear catwalk collection on December 8 at 2pm Paris time live on Dior’s Twitch channel. This platform, launched originally for e-sports, is reaching an ever-widening audience with content related to everything from politics to music and fashion.

Dior also announced on social media that the show will also be broadcast on Instagram as well as on the label’s official website. The occasion for a large audience to get a peek at a show usually reserved to VIP crowds.

Luxury houses have been building up their presence on social media like Facebook and Instagram for years, but the global health crisis has found them doubling down on digital shows since runway presentations have had to be cancelled and boutiques have been closed for extended periods of time. Snapchat and TikTok have also become a go-to for the brands to reach Generations Y and Z with the launch of special filters as well as advertising campaigns. — AFP-Relaxnews