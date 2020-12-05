How smart mirrors could transform makeup shopping

The market for smart mirrors is booming. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

TOKYO, Dec 5 ― Japanese manufacturer AGC has developed a smart mirror that can help users try out makeup virtually while also getting expert advice from beauty pros. When it comes to market, this kind of innovation could help limit physical contact in stores while ensuring customers buy the right shades, textures or products for their needs.

In the age of social distancing, brands and manufacturers of all kinds have been getting creative to develop tools that bring the services customers used to enjoy in stores into people's homes. As a result, the beauty world has flourished with a host of applications dedicated entirely to hair coloring or virtual makeup, offering a helping hand to those who haven't been able to test products in real life during covid-19 lockdowns.

Now, the Japanese manufacturer AGC is going even further with a new smart mirror that could be used to transform the shopping experience in department stores or standalone beauty stores. According to the Japanese business publication, Nikkei Asia this innovation ― designed to limit face-to-face contact with in-store beauty advisors in pandemic times ― is expected to go on sale from the first half of 2021.

The device, called Mirroria, uses artificial intelligence to bring users virtual advice from beauty pros. It takes the form of a classic mirror placed on top of a built-in monitor, using an optical technology to create a mirror that doesn't require metal film.

This is what makes Mirroria different from other smart mirrors, an AGC official told Nikkei Asia, and this apparently improves image sharpness both on the mirror and on the screen. When used with specific applications, the mirror also lets users try out all kinds of makeup to see the results virtually before making a purchase.

The market for smart mirrors is currently booming and is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of between 12 per cent and 14 per cent by 2025, according to several analysts. In any case, these devices look set to soon join the wealth of beauty innovations available in stores, especially since their potential field of application is very wide. As well as makeup, smart mirrors could be used to help customers make choices on hair colors, contact lenses, or even tattoos. ― AFP-Relaxnews