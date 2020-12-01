Selangor single mother struggles to sell cookies to support children, father with cancer

Baker Patty Chua makes cookies, cakes and buns to take care of her children and cancer-stricken father. — Picture courtesy of Patty Chua

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — What started as a part-time job while hunting for a permanent position that would let her take care of her family has turned into a fixed occupation for baker Patty Chua.

The 49-year-old mother of two — a 21-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter — said she initially started to bake as a hobby.

“After losing my husband to a heart attack in 2008, I decided to look for another job that would allow me more time to look after my then young family.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, baker Patty Chua had to improvise her business module. — Picture courtesy of Patty Chua

Speaking to Malay Mail, the former interior designer said before she started to bake full time in 2010, her children were looked after by her parents.

“As my daughter was younger, my parents put more attention on her causing my son to feel left out.”

“I then decided to go baking full time as it allowed me to look after my two children,” said the self-taught baker.

Initially, things were fine for Chua as she got regular orders for her products.

Then her father was diagnosed with end-stage lung cancer last year.

Things got worse for Chua when the Covid-19 pandemic hit this year.

“As most of my customers are from companies that organise events or parties, I suddenly found myself with no orders as people were cutting cost.”

But for the sake of her family, Chua, who also works as a service adviser for Nirvana, continues to fight on and improvise on her business module.

“I am now adding more products. Aside from cookies, I also make buns and cakes.”

She will also be taking up a baking counter at an eatery — Corner Canteen — in Kelana Jaya.

“At least I have more avenues to sell my products,” she added.

In conjunction with Christmas, Chua is making cookies for the occasion.

Patty's cookies are almost too pretty to be eaten. — Picture courtesy of Patty Chua

Chua said the cookies (minus the icing) are not sweet, making them suitable for diabetic patients.

Those who want a taste of Chua’s baking products, can reach her via her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PattyCookies.