Mexican Navy wins social media praise for giving two dogs a home after rescuing them (VIDEO)

Names for the two rescue dogs, that had been given homes by the Mexican Navy, will be revealed later today. — Photos via Facebook/ Secretaría de Marina

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Mexican navy is winning praises on social media after it decided to adopt two dogs it rescued recently.

It also invited the people to help name the dogs, with the names to be revealed today.

The first dog was rescued on November 15.

According to local media, the first dog - a golden Labrador Retriever - was rescued on the flooded streets in Villahermosa, Tabasco.

Mexico News Daily reported that the dog was standing on its hind legs in water outside the window of the house.

"The marine approached in a rowboat, gave the animal an encouraging pet and helped it aboard," said the daily, adding that no one had come forward to claim the dog.

The second rescue was announced by the navy on November 21.

The dog was rescued from a monsoon drain.

The department's social media accounts had been flooded by word of thanks from the people for rescuing the dogs.

Facebook user Lulu thanked the navy for rescuing and giving the dogs a home while Moni Montes thanked the navy for not differentiating their rescues be it humans or animals.