Kuala Pilah police officers help man by giving him baby formula for newborn

Gombak District Police manning a roadblock at Kilometre 14 Jalan Ipoh towards the Capital. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Two Kuala Pilah police officers came across a man violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO) late last night just to learn that he desperately needed baby formula.

The officers, Lans Koperal Mohd Hasnofikry Mohd Hanapi and Lans Koperal Muhammad Dinie Akmal decided to help the man by giving him the baby formula that he needed.

Kuala Pilah District Police Chief, Superintendan Amran Mohd Ghani had told local news portal, Sinar Harian that the man had to violate the CMCO in order to buy baby formula for his day-old baby at home who has been crying since the mother couldn’t produce body milk.

“It was around 1am, the man had to violate the CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) in order to buy baby formula”

“The man is from Kampung Bemban, Senaling and he went to a 7-Eleven shop in Kuala Pilah just to find that it had already closed.

“The man then explained his situation to the officers while also claiming that he’d forgotten that all business activities are limited during the CMCO,” Amran said.

The officers then asked the man to follow them back to Lans Koperal Dinie’s house in Kuala Pilah Police Quarters and handed him the baby formula.

The man later expressed his gratitude via Facebook Messenger to the Kuala Pilah police headquarters which later was shared on their Facebook page.

In the post, the staff at the Kuala Pilah police headquarters also congratulated the man on his newborn.