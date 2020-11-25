German YouTuber buys items from Melaka's Jonker Walk to highlight stall vendors' plight (VIDEO)

German YouTuber Ken Doscher is helping local vendors at Melaka's Jonker Walk by purchasing one item each from the stalls. — Photo via Facebook/ Ken Doscher

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — A German YouTuber recently did his part to help Malaysian traders by buying an item from each stall during his visit to Melaka's Jonker Walk.

In the 15-minute video, posted on his “Ken Abroad” channel, Ken Doscher started by buying from a woman selling muah chee before proceeding to buy a face mask.

“Maybe I can spread some positive vibes throughout this video and encourage you to support local businesses instead of for example buying food from big chains,” said the 28-year-old Doscher, who had been in Malaysia since March.

Asked by Doscher how many visitors they saw the previous night, one of the traders selling dried squid said there were less than 50 people.

“We (are) still open as we have paid rental (for the site).”

At the end of the shopping spree, Doscher bought a telephone cable, cap, T-shirt, belt, key chain, lighter and food among other things.

“The purpose of this video is to support local businesses, help them out a little bit. It is a tough time for them. The day before it was pretty sad to see there were no people almost and still some shop owners decided to open their stall. Must be a tough time for them.

“Maybe this video will encourage you to support your local stalls in your area if you can. If you are not struggling as much as your local stall owners，try to help them out a little bit,” he said, encouraging his viewers to stay positive.

Faiz Afandi commented that the video was heartwarming.

”You kind soul! Thank you so much Ken! We're proud of you and I'm sure you mom does too!”

SH Lim said Doscher had a very kind and generous heart.

“You gave those local stall owners some support and hope. Appreciated. God bless you always! Take care and stay safe.”

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed 14,000 times.