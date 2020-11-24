Preacher Ebit Lew offers free hotel stay to family members whose kin are treated at HKL, IJN

Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew's good deed is now extended to free stays at a Kuala Lumpur hotel for family members whose kin are being treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur or the National Heart Institute. — Picture via Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew’s humanitarian works have now extended to free hotel stays for family members whose kin are being treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) or the National Heart Institute (IJN).

In a posting on his Facebook page, Lew shared that family members will be put up at Premiera Hotel.

“This is for those who really need them regardless of race and religion. Those who need them can contact 01170772380. God willing, I will pay the cost,” he wrote.

Lew, who thanked the hotel for the deed, also thanked them for realising his dream to help the people.

“The hotel is pretty and very comfortable. Four stars,” he shared in the post, which had been shared 4,000 times and had received over 56,000 reactions at time of writing.

Known for his generosity, Lew’s previous efforts include supplying two water tankers to Batu Caves during the recent water crisis in the Klang Valley and handing out food to KLIA taxi drivers.

His most notable recent deed was where he donated 200 kilogrammes of beef and 500 kilogrammes of vegetables and fruits to Zoo Negara.

He also opened a chain of 10 Elews Mart spread across the Klang Valley which offers household essentials at affordable rates as a way of giving back to the community.