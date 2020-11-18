US police department recruits stray dog for its canine unit in placement program to rescue shelter dogs (VIDEO）

Owego Police Department - takes in strays as its canine member. —Photo via Facebook/ Owego Police Department

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A non-governmental organisation in the US is training stray dogs to join police’s canine unit to save them from being put down or abandoned.

And New York’s Owego Police Department has already taken in a stray named Maggie from the organisation to join them reported CBS.

Maggie, comes from the Southern Tier Police Canine Association that finds shelter dogs, trains them, and places them for free.

Association president Sergeant Rick McCulskey said they are matching up with departments that cannot afford to have a dog on their own.

Maggie’s human partner Andrew Pike, said the dog is not from overseas that would usually costs thousands.

He said after working with Maggie, he would not choose to work with a human partner, saying, “Probably not after this. I mean, it’s going to take a pretty special human to replace her.”

The pitbull-malinois mix was adopted from a shelter and returned twice, and while her high energy level might have made her a tough fit with a family, she was a perfect fit for police work.