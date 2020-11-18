Social media users awestruck over cosmetics tycoon Vida's teen daughter’s transformation

Social media users are excited over Cik B's latest look. — Screenshot from Instagram/ cikb_havoc66

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Cik B, the daughter of cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Vida, has once again left social media users speechless with her latest look.

This time, the 15-year-old, whose real name is Nur Edlynn Zamileen Muhammad Amin, showed her feminine side with curly locks as she posed for a sophisticated shot, a departure from her usual style.

Her followers on Instagram and Twitter lavished praise for her new look and the post on Instagram has since received over 95,000 likes with over 17,000 reactions on Twitter.

Instagram user qaamazing commented that curly hair suited her while akmalsancarradine wrote the photo has American singer, rapper and songwriter Lizzo's vibes.

On Twitter, @ely__lya wrote Cik B looked matured in the photo while @muizbwb called her Malaysia's Lizzo.

Recently, Cik B left social media speechless with a shockingly priced outfit costing over RM118,000 to put together.