Social media applauds simple act of Malaysian GrabFood rider helping blind man cross the road

GrabFood rider who assisted the blind man to get across the road has been receiving online praise. — Picture via Facebook/FarizaHassanBakri

PETALING JAYA, Nov 16 — In the midst of rushing to deliver food to customers, a GrabFood rider had the patience to stop and help a blind man cross the road.

The incident happened near a mosque in Gombak last Friday and was captured by Facebook user Fariza Hassan Bakri.

As salam warga Gombak semua ..sebarkan kebaikan adik rider Grabfood ni...dalam keadaan nak cepat hantar order pelanggan...

In her post, Fariza penned down how touched she was after noticing the busy GrabFood driver who went the extra mile despite his schedule to help the blind man.

“To GrabFood riders, even if you’re in a rush to send your customers’ orders, you can still stop for a while to help someone in need.

“While crossing the road might seem easy, helping that blind uncle is a big deal for someone like him,” she wrote.

The post has been liked by Facebook users with many applauding the rider’s swift action and for his kindness.