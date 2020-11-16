Endearing frontline couple: Policeman manning roadblock sends romantic heart gesture to doctor wife as she heads home

Dr Nik Farzana Abdullah's Facebook post on husband Mohd Haniff giving her the heart gesture as she passes a police roadblock manned by him. — Photo from Facebook/ Farzana Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Couples working as frontliners have it hard with the demands of their jobs, as well as dealing with the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

For a doctor from Kedah, however, it became a chance to “meet” her policeman husband, if only for a moment, at a roadblock.

Taking to her Facebook, Dr Nik Farzana Abdullah shared a short video of her husband Mohd Haniff on the job, as she was returning to her home in Kulim, Kedah from her workplace in Seberang Jaya, Penang.

As Dr Farzana approached a roadblock, the policeman on duty in Mohd Haniff flashed a heart symbol using his hands.

Speaking to Malay portal mStar, Dr Farzana said she was on her way home from Seberang Jaya Health Clinic.

“My husband was not aware that I would be passing the area nor did I know he would be manning the roadblock.”

“This is because his duties keep changing. Sometimes he will be on duty on motorcycle rounds, sometimes in an MPV for patrol, sometimes at the police station.”

Explaining further about her encounter, Dr Farzana said upon noticing her husband from afar, she decided to whip out her mobile phone to record him on duty.

“I decided to post the clip just for posterity as my husband flashed the heart emoji out of the blue upon noticing my car.”

Responding to negative comments from internet users that she was not slapped with a summons for using her phone, Dr Farzana said her car was stationary when the clip was taken.

“After passing the roadblock, I immediately put down the phone and only uploaded it upon reaching my home,” said the 29-year-old.

Dr Farzana also said life has been difficult for them following the enforcement of CMCO.

“Our biggest challenge is taking care of our children. As both of us are busy, we are forced to leave them with a nanny.

“Sometimes when I am back from work, my husband will be at work,” said the mother of two.