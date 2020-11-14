Did the book industry get a boost from Donald Trump's presidency?

While Donald Trump is not a fan of reading, he often encourages his supporters to buy books written by his political allies. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 — It's no secret, Donald Trump is not much of a reader. But while the current head of the White House has not shown extensive literary knowledge throughout his mandate, he has inspired a ton of political publications like Fear by Bob Woodward or Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff.

During the past four years, the publishing industry has cashed in on numerous non-fiction books regarding the Trump campaign, administration and/or family.

Over 1,200 books about Donald Trump were published in the USA during his four-year mandate at the White House, according to NPD BookScan data. This figure clearly outnumbers those about his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose first mandate counted (only) 500 books.

And it's not just about quantity. Many political books about Donald Trump and his sphere became publishing phenomena. Many became best-sellers, like Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff, A Very Stable Genius by Philip Rucker or Unhinged by Omarosa Manigault Newman.

One of the most recent ones, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man written by Mary L. Trump (the president's niece) sold 950,000 copies when published last July.

A record high figure for publisher Simon & Schuster, who had already hit the jackpot with Fear. This publication by Washington Post icon Bob Woodward sold 900,000 copies in pre-orders and first-day sales, comprising physical and digital editions.

“The Trump Century, How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever”. On sale tomorrow. A great book by an even greater author. Make Lou NUMBER ONE! Much better than the boring, no new info., Woodward book. Besides, Lou is much smarter and sharper than Bob, by a lot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2020

While Americans seem to love books that critique President Trump, the ones that praise him also do well. For instance, All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump by Edward Klein, The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump by Gregg Jarrett, and The Trump Century: How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever by Fox News's Lou Dobbs appealed to Trump supporters. Dobbs's work even received a big Twitter push thanks to the president himself.

Will Donald Trump become a best-selling author?

While the US president regularly encouraged his 89 million Twitter followers to buy books by his political allies, he may very well do the same when he publishes his next memoirs. “A source familiar with Donald Trump” recently told the New York Post that he had already received publishing contracts (for television and books) worth US$100 million (RM413 million).

It's worth noting that Barack and Michelle Obama had already signed a deal worth US$60 million with publisher Penguin Random House when they left the White House.

But it wouldn't be Trump's first memoir; he already set pen to paper in the 1980s for his book Trump, the Art of the Deal, co-written by Tony Schwartz. The latter told the New Yorker back in 2016: “I doubt that Trump has ever read a book straight through in his adult life.” — AFP-Relaxnews