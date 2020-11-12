Hospitality school in Bali accepts coconuts as payment amidst financial hardship of Covid-19

The economic impact of Covid-19 has driven the school to accept alternative forms of payment from its students. — Unsplash pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — A hospitality school in Bali is accepting tuition payment in the form of coconuts to help students facing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Venus One Tourism Academy’s director Wayan Pasek Adi Putra told Indonesian media outlet Balipuspa News that the coconuts are used to harvest virgin coconut oil and that students can involve themselves in the production process to learn new skills.

Besides coconuts, the academy also accepts payment with moringa and gotu kola leaves which will be made into herbal soap and sold to cover its operating costs.

Wayan Pasek said that the school’s tuition payment scheme was initially divided into three instalments but they had to devise a new plan after Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the local economy.

“Because of this pandemic, we have adopted a flexible policy. We produce virgin coconut oil, so students can pay their tuition by bringing coconuts.

“We have to educate them to optimise the natural resources around them.

“When the pandemic is over, they will enter the world of hospitality with different skills,” said Wayan Pasek.

He added that the school started the programme back in March after obtaining a permit from the Gianyar Employment Agency, which allowed it to remain open throughout the lockdown.

Strict protocols have been put in place and students living in areas with high numbers of Covid-19 cases are not allowed to come to campus while those from less-affected areas can attend lectures in person on a rotational basis.

Well-known as a tourist destination, Bali closed its doors to international visitors until 2021 back in August following concern over sharp spikes in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia.