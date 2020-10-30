Report: US counties that hosted Trump’s campaign rallies record higher Covid-19 cases

US counties that hosted President Donald Trump’s rallies recorded higher cases of Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — More Covid-19 cases have been reported in counties that hosted President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies, according to CNN.

An investigation by the network found that 14 of the 17 host counties reported new daily cases per 100,000 residents at four weeks before the rally, on the rally date, and four weeks after the rally at the county level and at the state level.

The rallies took place between August 17 and September 26 in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, and Florida.

“Of the 14 host counties that had increased infection rates, eight of the counties had declining rates of infection in the month before the rally.”

“The other six counties already had increasing rates of infection in that preceding month,” according to the report.

The investigation also found that in 10 counties, the new rates of infection were growing faster than the overall rate for the state.

“Some of the rallies that were surveyed included the Trump campaign’s September 12 rally in Minden, Nevada,” it said.

“In the month before the rally, cases had begun to fall. But four weeks after the event, the rate of new cases in the county skyrocketed by 22 per cent, outpacing the per cent increase the rest of the state experienced in the same time period.”

The network also studied the September 18 rally in Bemidji, Minnesota and found that while rates of infection had already been increasing in the month prior to the rally, the rate of infection in the county one month later jumped by more than 385 per cent and was greater than the state’s rate of infection.