PPE supplies airflown to Sabahan frontliners fighting Covid-19 courtesy of popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew

Ustaz Ebit Lew and the cargo of medical supplies to aid Sabahan frontliners. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has reached out to help Sabahan frontliners with a special airflown cargo of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The ensemble which include spectacles, face shields, masks and shoe covers to be used by hospitals and clinic workers as well as other frontliners make up the medical supplies Lew sent over after receiving numerous requests.

“Please pray for them,” he shared in a post.

“It worries me after reading about our brothers and sisters in Sabah.”

“After receiving messages of requests, I’ve sent some medical supplies to Sabah just this morning.”

The good news of the supplies being flown to Sabah by Raya Airways Kargo has garnered over 30,000 likes and been shared 2,500 times on Facebook.

Ustaz Ebit Lew is known for his generosity; among his efforts include the supply of two water tankers to Batu Caves during the recent water crisis in the Klang Valley and handing out food to KLIA taxi drivers.

He has also opened a chain of 10 Elews Mart spread across the Klang Valley which offer household essentials at affordable rates as a way of giving back to the community.