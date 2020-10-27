PJ man hailed hero in social media for saving newborn puppy in monsoon drain (VIDEO)

Screenshot of how Arif Fiego rescued a newborn puppy with a dustpan at PJS 3/11. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Arif Fiego

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — A man in Petaling Jaya has been hailed a hero by social media users for going to great lengths to save a puppy that fell into a monsoon drain.

Using the name Arif Fiego, a two-minute plus video was posted on his Facebook page showing his dramatic rescue where he went on all fours and used a dustpan to scoop the puppy out.

In the caption, Arif wrote that the incident had occurred on October 23 about 5.30pm near PJS 3/11.

“Initially, we saw a dog was standing next to the drain and whining. A closer inspection found that there was a puppy inside the drain. The puppy was a newborn as its eyes had yet to open.”

Seeing this, Arif then rushed to his stall located near the drain to pick up a dustpan and rescue the puppy.

In the meantime, a woman could be heard in the recording as assuring the dog that help was on the way while the puppy could be seen in the footage in the water.

When Arif finally managed to get the dustpan, he went on all fours to scoop the puppy out from the water.

It took him several tries before finally able to rescue the beige-coloured dog.

After managing to get the puppy into the dustpan and get it onto dry land, Arif massaged it several times before placing it back into the dustpan to let its mother take it away.