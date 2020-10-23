Twitter to the rescue: Selangor man sees brisk sale of curry noodles during CMCO thanks to social media

Ahmad Sholehin Sarji donated his curry noodles to orphanages at Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya with donations from wellwishers. — Picture via Twitter/ @adilasyuaira

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Former technician Ahmad Sholehin Sarji used to be able to sell 60 to 80 packets of curry noodles daily when he first started operations in March.

Following the reimplementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on October 14, his sister, Adila Syuaira, 24, said it reduced sales to as low as two packets a day.

Kesian abang, jual mee kari. selangor PKPB dari pukul 11 berniaga sampai sekarang baru 2 cup terjual 🥺. Harap dia tak give up. Siapa area pj kalau nak beli boleh datang gerai atau boleh cod dpn pintu.. Nak order



She told mStar it was then that she took to Twitter, to promote her brother’s business.

“He had wanted to give up and said wanted to look for another job but I encouraged him to continue.”

Ahmad Sholehin Sarji's sister Adila Syuaira had used Twitter to promote his 'mi kari.' — Picture via Twitter/ @adilasyuaira

“After the post went viral, we even received orders from outside of Kuala Lumpur,” Adila added, noting that 26 people even donated money to her brother.

“We used the donated money and sent mi kari to an orphanage at Taman Medan.”